Women's group launches drive to preserve Borana identity

A group of Borana women in Isiolo County has initiated efforts to promote and preserve their tangible and intangible cultural elements for educational benefit of current and future generations.

Gadhis Adha, comprising 100 women, most of whom are aged over 50 years, say the initiative is meant to protect their rich heritage in the wake of the digital era that has had a profound impact on cultures across the globe.

Chairperson Habiba Wario cited traditional songs and dances, clothing, recipes and unique art among the elements they want to preserve and document, saying they had realised that some elements were vanishing, especially among the young generation.

“We want to help them connect with and appreciate their culture for a strong sense of belonging,” Ms Wario said, adding that they also target the youth in their educational programmes.

The Borana are the largest sub-ethnic group of the Oromo-speaking people and among the largest communities living in Isiolo.

The official revealed plans to establish a centre where residents can access the artistic artefacts and documented elements of their culture.

Secretary Sophia Godana Molu said they would also roll out culture awareness programmes through exhibitions but lamented lack of funds to cater for logistics.

“Sharing our culture is the best way to preserve it. We, however, do not have funds to support outreach and documentation work,” she said while appealing to the county government and nongovernmental organisations to support their cause.

They expressed willingness to work with the county government in promoting local tourism. Mr Abdi Wario, an elder, welcomed the idea, saying it would go a long way in fostering unity and enabling residents to appreciate their rich culture.