Why justice remains elusive for SGBV victims

Agnes Tirop (C) compete in the women's 5000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 2, 2021. She was brutally murdered last year in a suspected GBV incident.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Mercy Njoroge

What you need to know:

  • Police officer Zipporah Nderitu says victims feel more violated when they start seeking justice because of the shame attached to SGBV.
  • Psychologist Gladys Chania, who has helped many victims pursue justice, says some of them give up because of the cost implications.

In October last year, the country woke up to devastating news of the death of Agnes Tirop, the 2015 World Cross Country champion, who was brutally murdered in a suspected incident of gender-based violence (GBV).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.