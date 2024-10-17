Why I believe every woman needs her own money, no matter where she is

Sometimes the most powerful insights come from the most unexpected places. This week, as I was editing stories about two rural women farmers in Kenya, I found myself on a journey of reflection about women’s economic empowerment.

These women, one growing rice and the other cassava, have gone from small-scale farming to becoming successful agricultural entrepreneurs. Their stories got me thinking – what does economic independence really mean for us women?

Now, I’m not here to tell anyone how to live their life, but I want to share some thoughts that have been on my mind lately. Whether we’re running a roadside kiosk, working as a ‘mama fua’ (laundry worker), or leading a multi-million company, having our own source of income matters.

It worries me to see smart, capable women gradually lose their financial independence after marriage. Often, it’s not due to ill-intentioned husbands, but rather a slow shift where these women start relying completely on their spouses for money decisions. Before they realise it, the husband is managing all the family finances, and the wife has lost touch with their financial situation.

Here’s the thing: life can throw curveballs. Families have lost millions simply because the wife didn’t know what assets they owned as a family or their location. It’s heart-breaking to contemplate women and children left vulnerable due to this lack of financial cognizance.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m a staunch advocate for marital partnership. Our husbands can be great allies in our financial journeys. But I can’t help but wonder: why does the economic drive some of us had before marriage fade away afterward? Imagine if we combined our financial savvy with our partner’s. That’s a recipe for family prosperity right there!

To be clear, this isn’t about undermining our partners away. It’s about being strong together. When both people in a relationship have some financial independence, it makes the whole family stronger. It’s teamwork at its best!

I get nervous when I hear about women quitting their jobs because their husbands said they’d take care of everything. Life is unpredictable, and we don’t want to end up in a tough spot with no financial backup. Instead, we should be asking for better pay, looking for leadership roles, and learning new skills to grow our potential.

But here’s an exciting thought: being financially independent doesn’t have to mean having a big city job. Remember those rural women farmers I mentioned? They show that you can build something great right where you are. I’ve seen women turn hobbies into businesses, use the internet to make money, and work together to start projects that change lives.

I’m curious – what does financial independence mean to you? Is it climbing the corporate ladder, starting a small business, or becoming a great farmer? There’s no one right answer. The power to shape your future is in your hands, no matter where you start.

Of course, it’s not always easy. Many women face big challenges, like not having access to loans or having to do a lot of unpaid work at home. The more I think about it, the more I realise that women’s economic empowerment isn’t just about our own financial security. It’s a spark for bigger changes in society.

I’ve seen it myself – when women have control over their money, they invest more in their families’ education, health, and well-being. This ripple effect spreads to our communities and even our country, boosting economic growth and social progress.

Empowered women are more likely to speak up in important decisions, challenge unfair norms, and help create a fairer society. By building our economic independence, we’re not just lifting ourselves up; we’re paving the way for a better, more balanced world for everyone.

This quote by Melinda Gates has stuck with me, “When we invest in women and girls, we are investing in the people who invest in everyone else.” Isn’t that powerful? It perfectly captures what I’ve been seeing in our communities.

So, maybe it’s time for a little self-reflection. Are we actively involved in our family’s financial decisions? If not, maybe it’s time to reclaim some of that power. Trust me, our future selves (and possibly our kids) will thank us.

Here’s to all of us finding our financial footing, whatever that looks like. Remember, it’s not about how much money you make – it’s about having something that’s yours.