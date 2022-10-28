UN Women, Toyota Kenya Foundation launch female mechanics' training

UN Women partnering with the Toyota Kenya Foundation has launched an automotive repair and maintenance programme targeting marginalised women.

In its initial cohort, the $ 4.6 million (approximately Sh560 million) initiative funded by the Government of Japan, will include 30 women and youth from Kakuma Refugee Camp and Turkana host communities.

The training at the Toyota Academy in Nairobi, seeks to impart the beneficiaries with livelihood skills and to increase their future job opportunities.

Speaking during the launch at the academy, Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Ken Okaniwa, affirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting refugee and host communities through contributions to UN organisations and Japanese non-governmental organisations.

“Japan’s contribution amounted to nearly $ 23 million (Sh2.8 billon) in fiscal year 2019 to 2022 including funds for UN Women. I look forward to seeing the trainees return after completing the course, improving their livelihoods, and promoting economic growth in the local areas,” he said.

Bigger obstacle

UN Women Kenya Country Representative, Anna Mutavati, stressed the importance of women’s economic empowerment in humanitarian contexts.

“Women and girls affected by conflict and disasters face heightened risks and endure bigger obstacles in accessing opportunities to grow. Initiatives like this can provide stable sources of income for meeting their daily needs including health, education and food security. It also increases freedom from domestic violence and options for walking out of abusive relationships,” said Ms Mutavati.

One of the beneficiaries, Marian Akeno who was selected from 182 applicants, urged women to embrace technical skills without fear.

“Many women shy away from such jua-kali jobs because they think they are dirty and tiring, or that they simply cannot do it. But if they are passionate, they should not let anything get in their way,” she said.

Ms Akeno hopes that through the training, she will become more financially empowered and self-reliant.

Wilson Nang’iro, another trainee, pledged to support women after the completing the programme.

“While we both come from a challenging environment, we (men) enjoy certain privileges that women do not. We should support and encourage them so as to achieve some level of balance,” he said.

Turkana County

In addition to the training programme, the Toyota Kenya Foundation and UN Women partnership is establishing an auto-motive garage in Turkana County, to provide a workplace for the graduates of the programme.