UN: A woman dies every two minutes during pregnancy or childbirth

Every two minutes, a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth, United Nations agencies say in a latest report on global maternal mortality trends.

The Trends in maternal mortality, a report co-produced by World Health Organisation (WHO), shows maternal deaths continue to be largely concentrated in the poorest parts of the world and in countries affected by conflict.

“While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still a shockingly dangerous experience for millions around the world who lack access to high quality, respectful health care,” WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a joint statement announcing release of the report.

“These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure every woman and girl has access to critical health services before, during and after childbirth, and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”

The report tracks maternal deaths nationally, regionally and globally from 2000 to 2020. It points to a decline in the deaths of pregnant women in the period under review—from 309,000 in 2016 to 287,000 in 2020.

Gains rolled back

However, the agencies raise concern that the gains have “largely stalled, or, in some cases, even reversed”. For instance, in two of the eight regions where the rates were analysed (Europe and Northern America, and Latin America and the Caribbean), the maternal mortality rate increased by 17 per cent in 2016 and by 15 per cent in 2020.

“For millions of families, the miracle of childbirth is marred by the tragedy of maternal deaths,” said Unicef executive director Catherine Russell.

“No mother should have to fear for her life while bringing a baby into the world, especially when the knowledge and tools to treat common complications exist. Equity in healthcare gives every mother, no matter who they are or where they are, a fair chance at a safe delivery and a healthy future with their family.”

They note that although community-centred primary healthcare can meet the needs of women, children and adolescents, underfunding severely restricts their access to the services.

“It is unacceptable that so many women continue to die needlessly in pregnancy and childbirth. Over 280,000 fatalities in a single year is unconscionable,” said UNFPA executive director Natalia Kanem.