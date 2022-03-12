Uhuru commissions gender institute in Lower Kabete

President Uhuru Kenyatta is joined by Gender CS Margaret Kobia and other top government officials during the commissioning of the Margaret Kenyatta Institute for Gender and Social Development at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete on March 8, 2022.

By  Jackline Macharia  &  Esther Nyandoro

What you need to know:

  • First Lady Margaret Kenyatta said the Institute recognised the capabilities of women and girls as leaders in their own right and the role of communities as contributors of social and economic transformation.
  • President Kenyatta noted that women have been affected disproportionately by climate change and urged them to take up the role of agents of change in the fight to mitigate its effects.

Women are set to benefit from the Margaret Kenyatta Institute (MKI) for Gender and Social Development launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.

