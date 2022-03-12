Uhuru commissions gender institute in Lower Kabete

Women are set to benefit from the Margaret Kenyatta Institute (MKI) for Gender and Social Development launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.

The institute was inspired by the Beyond Zero initiative and will be run in partnership with the Kenya School of Government. It is aimed at advancing the gender agenda through capacity development, research, and training programmes.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta said the Institute recognised the capabilities of women and girls as leaders in their own right and the role of communities as contributors of social and economic transformation and would champion practical innovations geared towards social change.

Speaking at the launch of the Institute during the International Women's Day celebrations, President Kenyatta noted that women have been affected disproportionately by climate change and urged them to take up the role of agents of change in the fight to mitigate its effects.

“While climate change threatens all of us, it the most vulnerable and poorest, especially women and girls, who bear the brunt of the socio-economic effects of climate change,” he said.

Sustainable future

President Kenyatta emphasised that without gender equality, a sustainable future remains out of reach.

“We need to empower women and allow them to be at the centre of our climate change efforts. This includes through engaging them in initiatives in climate change financing, new technologies as well as training,” he said.

He also applauded women who are leading sustainability initiatives across the country highlighting groups of women in Marsabit working with World Vision, as well as the Kenya Forest Service to promote re-greening and reforestation initiatives.

He also recognised Rebecca Miano as a leader in the generation of renewable energy, as well as innovators such as Norah Magero, the founder and CEO of Drop Access, a youth-led social enterprise that develops practical and affordable energy solutions.