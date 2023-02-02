The paradox of Kenya's mark timing on fair political representation

In the 2022 General Election, seven women were elected governors, an increase from three, in 2013.

Politically, this is an improvement. Legally, however, Kenya is mark timing in realisation of the two-thirds gender principle provided in Article 27(8) of the Constitution.

“We are celebrating that more women governors have been elected. But are we compliant with the law? No!” posed Baraza Nyukuri a gender and governance specialist on Monday, during the launch of a report by Echo Network Africa (ENA) analysing the performance of women in last year’s election.

“Going by the two-thirds constitutional provision, we ought to have 16 women elected governors,” he added

The report cited lack of clear mechanisms for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to ensure political parties comply with the two-thirds gender principle as a major barrier standing in the way of lection of more women.

Electoral processes

This is compounded by political parties’ inclination to negotiated democracy which often favours men candidates.

“There is inadequate political goodwill and commitment to integrate and mainstream women in political and electoral processes,” reads part of the report.

In terms of numbers, the county assemblies recorded the highest improvement with 18 more women elected in 2022 compared to 2017, followed by Members of Parliament at six and four for governors.

The number of elected senators remained the same, at three.

To see Kenya’s vision of adequate representation of women in Parliament come to pass, ENA Chairperson Dr Nyambura Koigi, urged the 13th Parliament to enact the two-thirds gender law that the previous parliaments failed to pass.

“Achieving the goal for gender equality is by no means an easy one. It calls for the cooperation and contribution of all actors. I urge each of us to identify what our role is (and) pull our weight as best as we can to complement each other.



