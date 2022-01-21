Study: Intimate partner violence rose at the height of Covid crisis

GBV victim.

Photo credit: Eliud Mumo | Shutterstock

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Creaw executive director Wangechi Wachira terms it sad that many women continue to suffer in abusive relationships, with some losing their lives, body parts and families.
  • Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Lina Chebii Kilimo says the government is committed to ending GBV. She encouraged victims to speak up to pave the way for assistance.

Women in Nairobi, Isiolo, Mombasa, Kilifi and Narok counties have experienced increased intimate partner violence since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.