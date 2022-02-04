Stanbic Bank, UN Women partner to empower women

Stanbic Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer Charles Mudiwa, Stanbic Bank Kenya’s Lilian Onyach, Global Compact Network Kenya Executive Director Judy Njino and UN Women Kenya Country Representative Anna Mutavati during the signing ceremony at a Nairobi hotel on February 2, 2022. 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria  &  Agatha Gichana

What you need to know:

  • The institution’s ‘It Can Be’ brand drives it to empower and invest in women, and help them reach their potential.
  • In the past decade, the bank has taken affirmative actions, including developing DADA, a platform that is currently offering more than 29,000 businesswomen financial and non-financial services

Stanbic Bank Kenya has partnered with UN Women to advance women’s socio-economic empowerment across Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.