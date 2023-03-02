Russia-Ukraine war leaves 2,296  women, girls dead

At least 2,296 women and girls have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a year ago.

On February 24, last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the war in the Eastern Europe nation claiming to demilitarise and de-Nazify it.

While the UN has verified the figures of the killed women and girls since the start of the invasion, it notes that the actual numbers are likely to be more.

Furthermore, of the 7.9 million people forced out of the country, 90 per cent are women and their children. And 68 per cent of the internally displaced are also women.

The UN Women says the war has increased the women and girls’ exposure to more harm as they have lost their homes and jobs, and lack access to basic social services.

“Twelve months into the conflict 7.8 million women and 2 million girls in the country need assistance,” said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous in a recent statement.

Response services

She said women are facing increased risks to gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence, exploitation and abuse, trafficking and intimate partner violence.

She noted: “Women and girls require immediate support to access prevention and response services, including access to justice.”

Nevertheless, in the midst of the battle, efforts are being made to protect the women and girls

Ms Bahous said the agency has partnered with Ukrainian women-led civil society organisations to respond to the humanitarian crisis and prepare for post-war recovery.

“The only solution is peace and peace now. And we must give that peace a chance, prevent further escalation, and bring an end to the violence,” she said.



