Nine women triumph in UDA governor, MP races

Nine female politicians have defeated their competitors in the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) parliamentary and gubernatorial nominations.

The battle now shifts to the August 9 General Election when they will face off against those nominated by other political parties, and\or independents.

In Nandi County, Marianne Kitany, former Chief of Staff in the Office of Deputy President William Ruto, will be flying the UDA flag in the Aldai parliamentary race.

In Nakuru County, Charity Kathambi got the ticket to defend her Njoro parliamentary seat, while Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara got a reprieve after UDA handed her the ticket, saying she beat former area legislator John Kihagi. The UDA Elections Disputes Resolution Committee on Monday found that Ms Kihara garnered 9,904 votes in the April 14 party primaries. Mr John Kihangi, who had earlier been declared the winner, had 9,903 votes.

Other winners

In Uasin Gishu, Janet Sitienei, who won the Turbo parliamentary seat in 2017 as an independent, will now be defending her position on a UDA ticket.

In Kiambu, Gathoni Wamuchomba, currently the Kiambu woman rep, will now be on the Githunguri parliamentary ballot.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire won Embu's gubernatorial ticket, while nominated MP Halima Mucheke won the ticket for Imenti North in Meru County.

In Kirinyaga, Mary Maingi is the UDA flagbearer for Mwea constituency.

In Murang'a County, Mary Wamaua will be defending her Maragua parliamentary seat, as will Alice Wahome, whose Kandara seat, however, did not attract competition in the UDA polls.

There are, however, those who have lost in the primaries. They include Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru in Laikipia East MP race and Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko also lost her in the Kajiado governor's contest.

Direct tickets

Some UDA or ODM aspirants got direct tickets. UDA has given four women direct tickets to run for governor. They are Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani, who seeks to succeed Salim Mvurya; Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who is seeking re-election; Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa in the Kilifi gubernatorial race; and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who seeks to wrest the seat from Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

In ODM, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga got a direct ticket to vie for governor. Other female leaders, who were issued with direct seats to defend their parliamentary seats, were Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Lilian Gogo (Rangwe).