Nine Kenyans listed among 100 most influential African women

Nine Kenyans have been named in the top 100 most influential African women of 2023. This is according to Avance Media, a Pan-African public relations company, which published their fifth annual edition of women who have contributed greatly to various sectors on the continent.

Appearing for the second time on the prestigious listicle are Chief Justice Martha Koome and climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti. Ms Wathuti is the founder of Green Generation Initiative.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Roselinda Sopian Tuya has also been featured.

In the international relations category, two Kenyans were recognised: Sanda Ojiambo, the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Global Compact, and Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide at the United Nations.

Also on the list is Kenya Airways’ Captain Irene Koki Mutungi, as are Caroline Wanga, the president and chief executive officer of Essence Ventures, a media company dedicated to Black women and communities, and Racey Muchilwa, the president of Novartis Sub-Saharan Africa.

First Daughter Charlene Ruto has made her debut on the list for her work with Smachs Foundation. According to her website, the foundation is a youth-led non-profit that empowers young people to lead the fight against hunger and climate change in Kenya.

According to Avance Media, the criteria for selection included excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and being accomplished African women.