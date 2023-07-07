My husband channels all my income into his bank account.

Dear Vivian,

I am a teacher at a private school in Kirinyaga. I also run a fashion business in my locality in Gichugu. Of concern to me is that my husband controls my salary and proceeds from the business, channelling all the income into a bank account in his name. I have no access to any finances and my employer has been shy to help, terming the situation a private family matter. What should I do?

Annette Kaburu, Kirinyaga

Dear Annette,

You are going through economic abuse, a situation provided for by the Protection Against Domestic Violence Act. This law outlines unreasonable deprivation of economic or financial resources to which a party is entitled and the denial of the right to seek employment or engage in any income-generating activity as economic abuse.

The European Institute of Gender Equality defines economic violence as any act or behaviour that causes economic harm to an individual. Notably, the United Nations Development Fund for Women elaborates that economic violence against women occurs when a male abuser maintains control of the family finances.

This form of abuse, though not common in Africa because of the cultural standpoint that “men are financial providers and should, therefore, control family finances”, has legal implications. The court can issue a protection order, often given upon application. In the order, the court can direct an abuser not to engage, or threaten to engage, in economic abuse of the protected person (victim).

Economic abuse continues to push women into poverty and compromises their educational attainment, resulting in diminished developmental opportunities for women. It can also lead to physical violence, promote sexual exploitation and the risk of contracting HIV infection, maternal morbidity and mortality, and trafficking of women and girls.

Vivian