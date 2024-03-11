My experience with IUD contraceptive

Intrauterine device (IUD), is one of the least used contraception in Kenya despite its advantage of being non-hormonal and lasting up to 10 years.

The, shows IUD is more popular among older married women aged above 30. It’s the same trend for sexually active unmarried women.

These figures pique my curiosity. I’m interested to know the experience of using IUD as a contraception.

I speak to Gladys*, a 37-year-old woman who lives in Nairobi. She relocated to Nairobi from Nakuru in 2019. She is a communication specialist and has been using the IUD since April, 2019. She shares her experience.

“I delivered my son at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital on October 1, 2018. At the time, I had not thought about using any contraception.

Bad luck

In any case, the father of my child had abandoned me when I was two weeks pregnant. From then on, I detested men with all my heart. So, I never saw myself sleeping with a man ever again in my life.

But then, something could tell me ‘what if by bad luck you get assaulted, sexually. Could a contraceptive not save you the burden of carrying the pregnancy of a rapist?’

That gave me the reason to think about contraception. During that time, my eldest sister used to ask me, ‘have you gone for the coil? You should have it implanted soon enough. You never know the man (father of my child) may come around and you know things happen. Go get a coil.’

Being the lastborn who never raised anyone like my siblings and now, a first-time mother, I felt my sister had my best interest at heart. So, in April, 2019, I went for the coil. What my sister had not prepared me for is the discomfort that comes with the insertion of the IUD.

If you’ve had a child then surely, it’s not that kind of discomfort that can scare you off. The whole process takes less than five minutes. I experienced spotting and cramping for three days. Since I was breastfeeding, I didn’t take any painkillers to relieve the cramps.

I was supposed to go for monthly check-ups for the next 10 years of my ‘IUD life.’ But then I told myself ‘why should I? I’m not sexually active. The IUD can only move if you have rough sex. I’ll only go after 10 years to have it out.’

I never went for the check-ups until early this month, nearly five years later. I was so comfortable with the IUD. I had no complications, at all.

But at the beginning of March, 2024, things changed. I was going through severe cramping. Walking was a problem. At first, I thought it’s a urinary tract infection, since I had earlier been treated for the same.

Menstrual cycles

I did the urine and stool test to check for any infection, and there was nothing. Then, the general physician asked me if I’m using any family planning method. Immediately, I mentioned I use the coil, the popular name for the IUD, he asked the last time I went for check-up. In shame, I said I have never seen a gynaecologist since I had it implanted.

He wondered why I forwent the check-ups. He advised me to go for an ultra-sound to check if the coil had moved. He advised me to have it removed immediately should it be found to be misplaced.

Indeed, the ultrasound showed the IUD had moved from the top of the uterus to the cervix hence, the pain on my lower abdomen.

I felt confused. I wondered how it could have moved yet I had been sexually inactive since April, 2019. So, I asked the sonographer what the cause could be.

She told me menstrual cramps can push down the coil. True to that; in the past three menstrual cycles, I’ve had terrible cramps. I’d have avoided the severe cramping, had I gone for the monthly check-ups.

The coil was finally removed, and I’m taking a break. But, I’ll still have the IUD.

I’d recommend it, anytime. You insert it once and that’s it. But never forget to go for check-ups, like I did. This time round, I’ll never miss a single visit to the gynaecologist for an examination.”











