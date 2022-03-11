Breaking News: NCIC summons Raila over 'madoadoa' remarks

Murungi, Bensouda: The female lawyers tasked with Ethiopia conflict probe

Former ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They will now be part of the newly created International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia tasked with establishing "the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged violations and abuses”.
  • They will be required to collect and preserve evidence; identify those responsible, where possible; and make such information accessible and usable in support of ongoing and future accountability efforts.
  • Ms Murungi and Ms Bensouda, 61, will work alongside law professor Steven Ratner.

Kenyan lawyer Betty Murungi and former International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda made headlines last week after landing high-profile appointments by a UN body.

