Murang'a governor aspirants who've settled for female deputies

The Farmers and Jubilee Parties' gubernatorial aspirants in Murang’a County have picked females as their running mates, exerting pressure on others to do the same.

It started last month, with Irungu Nyakera (Farmers) appointing Catherine Mugo as his running mate. And on Tuesday, Jubilee's Jamleck Kamau followed suit, bringing on board Ms Naomi Kagone for a joint ticket.

Mr Kamau supports Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga, while Mr Nyakera supports Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Nyakera yesterday said he was happy that Mr Kamau has “copied” his commitment to promoting gender equality, terming it "the start of Murang'a joining modern world where a woman's voice matters in decision making.”

Parliamentary representation

Mr Kamau said his move was greatly influenced by the fact that Murang'a trusts women leadership "as evidenced by Parliament where we top in woman representation at 42 per cent".

The county has seven constituencies and three are represented by women. They are Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kigumo's Wangari Mwaniki and Mary Wamaua (Maragua).

Mr Nyakera congratulated Mr Kamau for taking his cue from him, saying, "We have now both affirmed commitment to the International Women’s Day 2022 theme of gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Ms Mugo said she was happy that Murang'a women now have two contest formations for the county's top job to choose from in advancing the contribution of women and girls around the world, to building a more sustainable future for all.

Professional background

Ms Mugo is a sociologist and lawyer, having previously served as a member of the Murang’a County Assembly and on the speaker’s panel and as a director of the County Assembly Board, where she has since resigned.

Dr Kagone, for her part, has two bachelor degrees in education and business studies, Master of Science and a doctorate in entrepreneurship. She is also the Murang'a chapter director of the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

In her acceptance speech, she said she was honoured and would work hard not to disappoint the women fraternity.

"We are now through the hard part of breaking the gender bias and offering an equal platform for sustainable development...We have won men’s cooperation. Now what remains is our commitment not to disappoint," she said.