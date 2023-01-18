More than 500 girls in Tana River to miss school over pregnancy

More than 500 girls in Tana River County are unlikely to report to school next week after getting pregnant during the holidays.

A report by the Gender-Based Violence Foundation indicates girls in primary schools are most affected. The survey, carried out in the last two weeks of December, was done across Tana River, Tana Delta and Tana North sub-counties. It shows that Tana Delta is the most affected with 225 girls, Tana River with 178, and 97 in Tana North.

The foundation’s chairperson Ralia Hassan noted the findings were drawn from door-to-door checks in two wards in each sub-county as well as cases reported in various police posts.

"We have learned that very few cases were reported to the police after victims were intimidated by elders and other relatives, they have since been suffering trauma," she said.

Ms Hassan further revealed that majority of the victims are minors of below 15 years whose parents were, unfortunately, forced into negotiations.

She further noted that some of the girls were lured with money and sanitary towels, while others were raped by relatives.

"We found more than 50 girls who were violated by their uncles and cousins. Such cases have not been reported despite the respective chiefs knowing these matters," she said.

Cut deals

Some of the girls have been married and are awaiting delivery in the houses of perpetrators, who are nowhere to be traced.

"When you ask, they tell you he left with livestock to the wilderness, which we are certain is not true, they are being covered," she said.

The report also notes that the residents have no confidence in the police whom they claimed cut deals with perpetrators to defeat justice.

In Tana River Sub-county, for instance, residents decried harassment of victims. They accused the police of intimidating and insulting victims in cases where the perpetrator is an influential figure.

Ismael Hassan, a member of the foundation said some defilement cases have been in police stations for years, while perpetrators walk free.

"Business is done through the imposition of huge cash bail, then the investigation is shoddily done to defeat justice so that the respective officers can share the cash bail after the case is lost," he said.

The lobby has called on the Ministry of Education to ensure children are taken back to school.

They have also called on the ministries of Internal Security and Health to ensure minors get counselling and the perpetrators are brought to book.

Foul conduct

Tana River County Police boss Richard Ng'eno, asked the group to share their findings to help with further investigation of alleged foul conduct by the police against perpetrators.

He termed the reports of intimidation as unfortunate, hence, the need to be addressed.

"We don't allow that; if they have any cases, they can share and we will take action," he said.

The report comes in the wake of thousands of students dropping out of school, according to a report by the County Department of Education and the Ministry of Interior, last year.

The report noted that more than 7,000 children dropped out of school in the last four years.







