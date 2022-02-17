Migori Jua Kali women keeping girls in school

Mary Otieno (left) and Elizabeth Achieng’, members of Migori Jua Kali Women Group at their tailoring yard in Migori town on September 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jua Kali Women Group in Migori town makes reusable sanitary towels christened Tumia Tena to support needy girls.
  • They initiated the process after realising girls from informal settlements dropped out of school for lacking the vital commodity during their menses.

At the centre of Migori town lies Jua Kali Estate, an informal workplace synonymous with artisanal craftsmanship. Here, a group of women are engrossed in making reusable sanitary towels christened Tumia Tena pads, loosely translating to ‘use again’ in Swahili.

