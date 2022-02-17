Menstrual health acquires new definition

Khayanga Wasike, a member of Soroptimist International Club of Eldoret trains young ones on menstrual hygiene to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day in 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • There is a new definition of menstrual health developed by global health leaders, researchers and non-State partners.
  • It defines menstrual health as a state of complete physical, mental, and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, in relation to the menstrual cycle.

There is a new definition of menstrual health developed by global health leaders, researchers and non-State partners.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.