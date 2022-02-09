Men a let down in anti-FGM war, Domtila Chesang’

Domtila Chesang'. Even though FGM is a crime in Kenya, she says the country is not doing enough to stem it.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Mokaya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Anti-FGM advocate Domtila Chesang’ is disturbed by the effects of FGM on the community's education.
  • She says men, especially young ones, are the ones fuelling the outlawed practice.
  • More often than not, the morans don't marry uncut girls.

Domtila Chesang’ preaches the gospel of the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) with a zeal of an evangelist. She has been a fighter, activist and advocate for the better part of her life, a thing she says brings her ‘both joy and sadness.

