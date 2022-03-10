Meet the midwife daring in conflict zones

Priscilla Wangare, a nurse and midwife with Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders, at Lulimba Hospital in South Kivu region, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 2018.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • She works with Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF), flying to areas prone to rebel or terrorist attacks.
  • Before joining MSF, she had worked at a Red Cross hospital in Lokichogio, Turkana.

Priscilla Wangare is an outstanding nurse and midwife, saving lives of expectant women and babies in conflict zones across the world.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.