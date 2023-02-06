Marsabit drought now a setback to FGM war

Recent indicators point to a worrying erosion of gains made for girls and women in the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriages in the drought-stricken Marsabit.

Local leaders say a number of girls in the region have been forcefully married off while others dropped out of school due the loss of livelihoods.

Speaking during the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM in Moyale town on Monday, Marsabit County First Lady Allamitu Jatani, said the drought in the county is a huge setback in the war against FGM.

“We are concerned that the continued erosion of women’s and girls’ rights is detrimental to the progress made over the years, especially on the war against female genital mutilation and child marriage,” Ms Allamitu said.

She observed that the county had recorded a spike in FGM cases with young girls being pulled out of school to join the nomadic families.

Climate change

She explained that once a girl is subjected to the cut, chances are high that they are married off immediately, to the highest bidder who gives cattle in return. This, in return, helps her parents replenish their livestock and survive the ravaging drought.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Sarah Lekuton who said child marriage had become an old-age default solution to alleviating financial hardships in the drought-hit, FGM hotspot Marsabit.

This, she added, makes the climate change crisis a huge threat to the fight against the vice. She, however, asserted their commitment to ending FGM across the county.

Despite Kenya banning FGM in 2011, the harmful practice has persisted in Northern Kenya, with some parents conniving with the cutters to do it discretely, in remote thickets, where authorities cannot catch up with them.

Borana Council of Elders Abdikadir Waqo, maintained that the community had outlawed the retrogressive practice.

“We still maintain our position as Borana community and Muslim leaders that FGM is outlawed and we won’t support anyone perpetrating it,” Mr Waqo said.

Culture and Tourism CEC in Marsabit County Jeremy Ledany, said the FGM rates currently stands at over 90 per cent and are likely to rise due to the ongoing drought.

He said that although ending FGM in the region had continued to be elusive, the county government is working on an action plan that help eradicate the vice completely.