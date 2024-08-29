Land restoration: The women reviving northern Kenya’s environmental outlook

It was a surreal moment when Halima Hassan, the social impact lead at Natural State, boarded the plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on July 19, 2024, for Manaus in Brazil.

Growing up in the remote region of Northern Kenya, never in her wildest dreams had she imagined herself on a plane for over 24 hours, let alone for such a worthy cause.

With her colleague, Margaret Njuguna, the field research lead, Halima was flying out to represent Kenya and Africa as a finalist in the prestigious Rainforest XPrize Competition.

Field Research Lead Margaret Njuguna at Natural State Research Centre in Nanyuki. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

The competition involves the use of technology to collect biodiversity data. It was a three-day competition – 24 hours of data collection, 48 hours of data analysis, and submission of the results. It was done on 100 hectare-piece of the Amazon forest.

This global five-year $10 million (about Sh1.2 billion) competition brings together cross-disciplinary teams to collaborate on some of the world’s most urgent challenges.

“Our project was about using technology to collect biodiversity data in areas that people cannot easily access,” Halima explains.

“Further, with the rapid pace of innovation, we showcased how technology could be employed on a large scale to monitor biodiversity. The exercise involved conducting tech tests on hundred-acre land in the Amazon rainforest. We used drones to drop packages, camera traps, audio sensors, and everything else needed to capture data from that dense forest.

“My experience as a young woman in conservation and technology has been both challenging and empowering, particularly during my participation in the XPrize Rainforest competition.

“As part of this innovative competition, I was able to blend my passion for environmental conservation with cutting-edge technology, working alongside a diverse team to tackle pressing global challenges.”

Reshaping conservation

She intimates that the competition allowed her to engage with advanced tools like drone technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, which are reshaping the way to approach conservation. She witnessed first-hand how technology can enhance the ability to monitor and protect vital ecosystems, especially rainforests.

“However, being a young woman in this field presented unique challenges, from overcoming gender biases to establishing credibility in a male-dominated space. Despite these obstacles, I embraced the opportunity to learn, collaborate, and contribute to something greater.

“The XPrize experience reinforced my belief that women have a crucial role to play in conservation and technology, and it fuelled my drive to continue pushing boundaries. The intersection of conservation and tech is where I see the future, and I am excited to be part of this transformative journey.

Wood coarse debris at Natural State Research Centre. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

“Being among the finalists for this award is a significant achievement for Natural State, but for me, it’s a lifelong memory,” Halima interjects.

“I grew up just a five-minute drive from this place and attended local schools, starting with Lewa Primary School. I have since advanced in my studies and am currently pursuing a Master’s in Biodiversity and Natural Resource Management.”

Halima is a resident of the Manyangalo community, which neighbours Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and Ngare Ndare Forest.

Even as the world waits in bated breath for the winner of the coveted XPrize award to be announced, the duo contends that “it is coming home.”

Performance

“We are just waiting for confirmation. We did our best with the exercise, and I am positive we left a long-lasting impact on the judges. We were the only team from Africa to make it sweeter; we were a team of women,” she proudly opines.

Her journey is a powerful testament to how women from minority communities can transcend traditional roles and become leaders in science and technology. Her story reflects the transformative impact education and opportunity can have on entire communities.

“I am the social impact lead at Natural State, working on how best to ensure adherence to best practice guidelines for community engagement and how to monitor and measure the impact of restoration and conservation interventions on local communities.”

For decades, the narrative of women in rural Africa has been one of struggle, resilience, and survival. However, a new chapter is being written in the context of climate change. Natural State, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to environmental restoration, is at the forefront of this change. Its mission is clear: To restore landscapes and combat climate change by leveraging the power of science and technology with women at the helm.

Social Impact Lead Halima Hassan at Natural State Research Centre in Nanyuki. The centre is located at the base of Mt Kenya and has the most advanced carbon lab in Northern Kenya. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

The restoration-based organisation’s core focus is restoring land to its natural state—or, at least, to a functional state. It is situated in Meru North, adjacent to the Lewa Conservancy.

Dr Catherine Machungo, head of Carbon Sciences at Natural State, is passionate about the organisation's work and its focus on women. “Our approach is unique,” she explains.

“We are not just restoring land; we are restoring it at a scale that can truly reverse the damages of climate change and biodiversity loss. Women are at the heart of this mission.”

Dr Machungo's words are more than just rhetoric; they reflect a deep commitment to inclusivity and innovation. At Natural State, women are not just involved—they are empowered to lead, innovate, and make a tangible impact. This is particularly significant in a field that has traditionally been male-dominated, both in Kenya and globally.

Carbon measurement is a complex and multifaceted process that involves monitoring and quantifying carbon levels across environmental pools—vegetation, soil, and decaying matter. At Natural State, this process is meticulously carried out by women who have been trained to handle intricate details of carbon science.

At the heart of Natural State’s technical operations is Glancy Chepkemoi, a laboratory technician. Glancy is deeply involved in the organisation’s day-to-day operations, overseeing the collection and analysis of samples to measure carbon levels.

Laboratory Technician Glancy Chepkemoi at the Natural State Research Centre in Nanyuki. Photo credit: Wanja Mbuthia I Nation Media Group

“Our work involves measuring carbon stored in different reservoirs—vegetation, soil, and decaying matter,” she intimates.

“To do this, we must measure each carbon pool individually. We receive different samples, including soil and vegetation, and each must be handled meticulously.”

Her role also involves working with a team to ensure that the data collected is precise and reliable, which is crucial to the success of the organisation’s restoration projects.

“For soil carbon, for example, the process is extensive," Glancy notes.

“We dry the samples, remove any non-soil elements, and then crush and sieve the soil before conducting further analysis.

“What we do here is important because it helps us understand the environment and the impact of our actions. Knowing how much carbon is stored in different pools, we can better protect and restore these areas.”

The lab at Natural State is a beehive of activity, and here we meet Glancy’s team members, such as Patricia Mureiyiani, who describes the precision required in her work.

“We carefully scoop samples of soil, divide them into quarters, and mill them to precise measurements for analysis," she explains. “It's detailed work that is essential for accurate carbon measurement.”

The process begins in the field, where samples are collected from designated plots. These plots are part of larger research protocols designed to quantify carbon levels in different vegetation and soil types. Once collected, the samples are brought to the lab for further processing.

“In the lab, we go through several stages of analysis,” Patricia continues. “We dry the samples, sort them, and then mill them to achieve consistency.”

The data collected by Patricia and her colleagues has real-world implications. By understanding how much carbon is stored in different environmental pools, Natural State hopes to develop strategies to enhance carbon sequestration, ultimately mitigating the effects of climate change.

Advanced technology

While traditional carbon measurement methods are still widely used, Natural State is pioneering advanced technologies to enhance accuracy and efficiency. One such technology is Lidar, a remote sensing method that uses laser light to measure distances and create high-resolution maps of the environment.

“Lidar is incredibly effective for mapping above-ground carbon," explains Dr Machungo. "It allows us to capture detailed images of the landscape, including tree heights and diameters, which are critical for estimating carbon levels."

However, Lidar is not without its challenges. "The main issue is cost," Dr Machungo notes. "Lidar is expensive, and while it's extremely accurate, it's not always feasible for large-scale projects. That's why we're also developing models that can be used more widely, ensuring that large-scale restoration is both feasible and impactful.”

We are using the high-resolution data for development of remote-sensed based models for estimation of above ground carbon.

In addition to Lidar, the organisation is using other cutting-edge tools, such as drone-based monitoring systems and dry spectroscopy. Drones are particularly useful for collecting data in remote or difficult-to-access areas, allowing researchers to gather information without disturbing the environment.

“Drone technology has been a game-changer for us," says Halima.

“We can cover large areas quickly and efficiently, capturing data that would be impossible to obtain through traditional methods.”

Dry spectroscopy is another tool in the Natural State's arsenal.

“Dry spectroscopy is both cost-effective and robust," explains one of the technicians at the lab.

“With just a tiny sample, we can determine all the components present in the soil, including carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus. It's a powerful tool that allows us to get accurate readings without damaging the environment.”

Climate solutions

Beyond the technology and the data, the work of Natural State is about people—specifically, the women who are driving this revolution. Many of these women come from backgrounds where opportunities in science and technology were limited. Yet, through their work at Natural State, they contribute to global climate solutions and redefine gender roles within their communities.

Joy Kairuthi, a staff member at Natural State, is one such woman. At just 19, Joy is already significantly contributing to the organisation's work. She spends her days sorting and analysing samples brought in from the fields.

“Working here has shown me that there's nothing impossible,” she says.

“With passion and commitment, anyone can contribute to science and technology, regardless of their background.”

Before joining Natural State, Joy had little exposure to science or technology. Now, as she awaits to join a tertiary institution, she is proficient in these areas and a role model for other young women in her community.

Amina Sheikh, another team member, shares a similar story. Before joining the team, Amina was involved in traditional farming. Today, she is at the forefront of carbon measurement, working on projects that have global implications.

“Before I came in, I didn't know much about carbon or its role in the environment,” she admits.

“But now, I understand how important this work is. It's not just about the environment—it's about our future.”

Amina’s work involves measuring root biomass, a critical carbon cycle component. “We soak, sieve, and label samples to determine their carbon content in a long process that requires maximum concentration," she explains.

For her, the work is not just a job—it's a new passion.

“I feel like I'm making a significant difference. And that's something I'm proud of.”

The involvement of women in science and technology is significant not only because of their contributions to climate action but also because they are breaking down barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields. In many parts of the world, including Kenya, careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) are silently the preserve of men. Natural State is challenging these norms by actively promoting women in these fields.

“Science is not what it’s made out to be—complicated and inaccessible,” says Dr Machungo.

“It’s about curiosity, learning, and having faith in yourself. And when we apply this to climate action, the results can be transformative.”

Halima echoes this sentiment. “I want to be a shining example for other girls in my community. If I can do it, so can they.”

Across the organisation, women are taking on leadership roles, driving innovation, and making significant contributions to climate science. They are changing how we think about conservation and gender roles in science and technology.

While the work of Natural State is global in scope, its impact is deeply felt at the local level. The organisation’s headquarters in northern Kenya is a hub for scientific research and a community development centre.

Transformative effect

The involvement of local women in carbon measurement and environmental restoration has had a transformative effect on their communities. Women once confined to domestic roles are now leaders in their communities, contributing to the local economy and the global fight against climate change. It has also created employment opportunities.

“For me, it's not just about the science—it's about empowering women and transforming communities. We have a partnership with the University of Oxford and the University of Liverpool. When these global institutions send their scholars here for research, we partner them with locals. This ensures the knowledge from them is absorbed and retained locally. It also offers some form of exposure to the locals,” Dr Machungo says.

This impact is evident in the testimonials of locals who work at Natural State. Many of them come from pastoralist communities. Halima is passionate about being a role model for other women in her community. “I want to show other girls that they can do anything they set their minds to. We can be scientists, we can be leaders, and we can make a difference.”

Incredible progress

As the world grapples with the realities of climate change, organisations like Natural State are more important than ever. Dr Machungo is optimistic about the future. “We have made incredible progress, but there is still much work to be done. The key is to continue innovating, to continue empowering women, and to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

As Halima reflects on her journey, she is filled with a sense of purpose.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, but I know there is still so much more we can do. The work we are doing is not just for us—it’s for future generations. And that’s something worth fighting for.”