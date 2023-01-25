Kisauni and Mvita are Mombasa’s GBV hotspots

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases in Mombasa County are on the rise, new data has revealed. The report dated May 2020 to November 2022, shows a total of 1,275 SGBV cases were recorded in the county within that period.

In December 2022, alone, 18 cases were reported. The report also singles out Kisauni and Mvita constituencies where the vice is rife. Kisauni leads in cases, while Mvita leads in domestic ones.

Domestic violence cases were the most rampant in all the six sub-counties of Mombasa, recording 710 cases, followed by defilement cases at 158. Mvita recorded 223 domestic cases, making it the hotspot sub-county, followed by Kisauni that had 174 cases.

Out of 158 defilement cases reported, Changamwe led with 51 followed closely by Kisauni that recorded 44. In both defilement and domestic cases, Jomvu Sub-county recorded the least number of cases, four and 26, respectively.

The report revealed that only two sub-counties had reported early marriage cases, Changamwe with 10 and Kisauni two.

During the Covid period, Mombasa County government in partnership with other community-based organizations (CBOs) launched the GBV situation room, an office set aside specifically to deal with GBV cases.

“It is an issue that needs to be addressed and discussed. We opened the offices today and we have recorded a sodomy case of more than six children,” said Naila Abdallah, the executive director of a Mombasa-based Social Justice Centre, Sisters for Justice.