Kenyan elected to global body overseeing President's Award

A Kenyan woman has been elected to sit in a global body overseeing a life-skill programme whose patrons are Presidents in 140 countries.

Rose Poka, an alumni of President’s Award-Kenya (PA-K) was elected by her peers to sit on the International Council of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award (Intaward) as an Emerging Leader Representative for the Africa region.

Intaward is a global framework for non-formal education and learning. It challenges young people to dream big, celebrate their achievements, and make a difference in their world.

While PA-K, launched in 1966, plays the same role but at the domestic level, it’s a member of Intaward. The sitting President is the patron of PA-K.

PA-K engages youth aged 14 to 24 years. Under the framework, they are equipped with life skills through engagement in activities that include getting physically active, volunteering within their communities, and discovering a sense of adventure outside the classroom.

Eight representatives

Ms Poka, PA-K’s Gold Award holder and volunteer, said she will adequately speak for the youth at the council.

“I appreciate all my peers in the Award who elected me. I look forward to bringing the youth perspective to the International Council deliberations, representing the young people in Africa and the World,” she said in a statement shared by PA-K.

She is among the eight representatives elected to represent respective regions across the world for the next three years.

Others include Potter Ka Kai Fong and Emily Milton Smith (Asia Pacific), Aybuke Caliskan and Eliska Krizova (Europe, Mediterranean and Arab States), Peniel Boye (Africa), and Brianna Simmons and Chauntae Martine (Americas).

The council is the supreme organ where matters concerning the work of Intaward are discussed and approved.