Kenya receives Sh0.5b contraceptives from UNFPA, UK Aid

The government has received contraceptives worth Sh500 million for distribution across the country.

The medical supplies were donated by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). They consist of injectables, male and female condoms, hormonal IUDs, implants and oral contraceptives, and were handed over to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) for distribution to over 8,000 health facilities.

Some 60,000 sets of Levoplant contraceptive implants procured with financial support from UK Aid will go towards addressing the gap in access to family planning methods for women living in rural and hard-to-reach areas. They were received by Secretary-Administration Moses Mbaruku on behalf of the Health Principal Secretary.

He was accompanied by Kemsa Board chairman Daniel Rono and CEO Terry Kiunge Ramadhani. Mr Mbaruku said Kenya seeks to move from the current modern contraceptive prevalence of 57 per cent to 64 per cent by 2030.

“We need to re-double our efforts and stay committed to the family planning commodity security,” he said, adding the government has allocated Sh890 million in the current financial year for the procurement, warehousing, and distribution of contraceptives.

“It is, therefore, heartwarming to be here to witness the commitment of UNFPA and the UK government as we aim at realising a funding ratio of 1:1, and ultimately 100 per cent domestic funding for family planning.”

Commonly used

Injectables and implants are the most commonly used methods by women of reproductive age in Kenya, as shown in recently released data from the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey key indicator report.

Currently, 14 per cent of married women in Kenya aged 15-49 have an unmet need for family planning, which limits their ability to prevent unintended pregnancies and plan their families.

Wide disparities, however, exist, with counties such as Marsabit, Tana River and West Pokot recording a higher unmet need for family planning at 38, 37 and 29 per cent respectively.

UNFPA, with support from donors, including the UK, is seeking to address the existing inequity to ensure marginalised regions have equal access to life-saving reproductive health commodities.

UK Deputy High Commissioner and Permanent Representative to the UN Environment Programme and UN Habitat Josephine Gauld commended efforts by UNFPA and Kemsa in ensuring the delivery of life-saving supplies up to the last mile.

Ms Gauld noted that family planning is an integral part of the provision of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services, and is also central to women’s empowerment, reducing poverty and achieving sustainable development.

“Our support here today is, therefore, well aligned with the UK’s priorities on promoting gender equality and advancing women and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights in Kenya and across the globe,” she said.

Reforms praised

UNFPA Country Representative Anders Thomsen commended the government and Kemsa for the ongoing reforms in ensuring effective service delivery and supply chain excellence.

“UNFPA remains committed to supporting the government on the journey to strengthening the supply chain. We are currently supporting the roll-out of a commodity security alert system to proactively track monthly consumption data for reproductive health commodities with the goal of ensuring optimized stocks and minimising stock-outs across the country,” he said.

In Kenya, 18 per cent of married women and 26 per cent of unmarried women lack access to effective contraception. Several surveys have consistently shown that less than 40 per cent of young women and adolescent girls who have had sex have used a contraceptive. In one survey, for example, only 29 per cent of young girls who had sex in the month before the survey had used a contraceptive method.

UNFPA estimates that while over 225 million women globally want to avoid pregnancy, they lack access to safe and effective contraception methods. The use of contraceptives in the country significantly dropped following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Data from the MoH released in September 2021 showed family planning use among women dropped from 5.4 million to 5.02 million between 2020 and 2021.

Before the pandemic, contraceptives use among women of reproductive age was on a trajectory from 4.4 million in 2018/19 growing to 5.4 million in 2019/20.