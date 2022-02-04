It’s time to accelerate action and investment to end FGM in Kenya

A warning sign against FGM in Uganda. Globally, $2.4 billion is needed to eliminate FGM by 2030 in 31 priority countries that include Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Margaret Kobia  &  Ademola Olajide

What you need to know:

  • The financial cost of healthcare for women living with conditions caused by FGM, puts a significant strain on health systems and budgets.
  • FGM elimination programmes that promote the empowerment of girls and women while ensuring adequate services and response for those affected and at risk of FGM can accelerate an end to the practice.
  • Progress in the elimination of FGM is evident as girls are one-third less likely to be subjected to the vice today compared to three decades ago.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a harmful cultural practice with a high economic burden and lifelong health consequences for survivors. The financial cost of healthcare for women living with conditions caused by FGM, puts a significant strain on health systems and budgets, particularly in hotspot counties with high FGM prevalence rates. The negative health outcomes of FGM encumber women’s and girls’ ability to meaningfully participate in society, negatively impacting on their productivity and entrenching further the cycle of poverty and inequality that drives the practice.

