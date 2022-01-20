IEBC forms team to promote women involvement in polls

An elderly woman votes at Gachie Primary School during the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The IEBC initiated the second phase of enhanced voter registration on January 17, 2022. It will end on February 6,2022.
  • Of the 19,600,000 registered voters in 2017, 46.6 per cent were women.
  • The committee will also mobilise women to seek elective seats in the August 9 polls.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has established a special committee to promote the participation of women in the upcoming elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.