How gender rule taskforce plans to unlock two thirds impasse

The push for the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule has dogged the county since the enactment of the new constitution 2010.

The dilemma has stalked the 10th, 11th, 12th and the current parliaments, with all their four attempts to operationalise the rule failing to find a solution. The gender rule mandates the state to take steps to ensure not more than two-thirds of members of elective and appointive positions are of the same gender.

However, a new push by the government to have the rule implemented has gained momentum. ­In a Gazette notice dated August 15, Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa appointed members of the Multi-Sectoral Working Group on the realisation of the gender principle. The team is co-chaired by Veronica Nduva and Daisy Amdany.

The other members are Presidents' women rights adviser Harriet Chiggai, Faith Nziku Kasiva, Anne Nderitu, Tecla Tum, Angela Wambugu, Mercy Jelimo, Beatrice Kamau, Rahab Muhia, Mitchelle Oyuga, Lucy Mitei, Sarah Muhoya, Ruth Makuthu, Beth Michoma and Stellah Chepkemboi Ruttoh.

Six joint secretaries are Richard Miano, the director of Legislative Affairs at the Office of the President; Sylvester Mbithi, an officer at the National Gender and Equality Commission; Jackline N. Makokha; Eva Mageto; Christabel Wekesa; and Rhoda Misiko.

So, will the country get it right this time round and what does the new team need to do differently this time round?

Consensus building

Ms Jumwa, while officially opening this year’s Women Rights Convention organised by the Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust (Crawn-Trust), said the country now has a golden opportunity to realise the gender rule. She revealed the first thing by the team will be building consensus among stakeholders, adding that the team will organize public participation forums across the country to collect views.

She noted that there is political goodwill from the government and the opposition and that is why the gender rule is part of the agenda in the ongoing bipartisan talks. “In the past, we have suffered from lack of political goodwill, but now we have it. We need the gender rule to be realised. We now have an opportunity to realise it. Each one of us has a role to play.”

Collaborations

Ms Amdany said collaborations with government and other stakeholders will be key to achieving the constitutional requirement. Speaking at the convention, she commended the CS for taking a bold step in setting up the taskforce. Ms Amdany said it is time to stop focusing on “theory and move to action”.

“Until the gender rule is implemented, our democracy is at stake. It is our hope that we will celebrate at the end,” she said, urging women leaders and rights organisations to unite and work together to ensure the realisation of the rule. “Let us all work and make noise together. We are stronger together. We need to pay a price. Doing nothing is costly.”

Leah Kagwara, the Care International boss in Kenya, emphasised the need to embrace the “true spirit of togetherness”. “Achieving gender equality must be a steadfast commitment. We must also engage men and boys to get the right support.”

The chief of party at Re-Invent Kenya, Ms Jackie Mbogo, challenged women to speak loudly about the gender rule. “The implementation of the gender rule is not negotiable. It is ours. It is our constitutional right and let us not speak in low tones about it.”

Benefits

Dr Mary Mbithi, from the University of Nairobi Women’s Economic Empowerment Hub, noted that the implementation of the gender rule will increase women’s involvement in governance and decision-making and result in better policies that are mindful of their plight.

In a communique issued at the end of the two-day Annual Women’s Rights Convention, the women leaders and other participants, including women rights organisations, stressed the need for collaborations.