Hospital for teen mums as Kisumu plans to end stigma

Kisumu County has announced plans to put up a community-based hospital to help take care of teenage mothers' children.

The move aims to curb the rising number of school dropouts among teenage mothers.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said the project, which is a joint venture between his administration and Safaricom Foundation, is expected to end cases of stigma among teenage mothers.

“Kisumu County Health department, through partnership with Safaricom Foundation, is going to put up a mother-child hospital to take care of the children while their mothers resume education,” he said.

The governor promised to continue supporting the young mothers to achieve their dreams.

"Stigma has in one way or another contributed to school dropouts. The hospital will, therefore, protect the young moms from the harsh judgements by society."

Prof Nyong’o was speaking at Ratta Primary School in Seme during an award ceremony for Nyamira Girls Secondary School hockey players, who are set to represent Africa in the World Interschool Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next year.

Last month, the secondary school’s hockey team beat last year’s winners Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School of Uganda to clinch the East Africa’s Secondary School Sports Federation (Feasssa) title in Rwanda. The two-time national champions were unbeaten throughout the entire tournament.