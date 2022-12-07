Girl allegedly defiled by police officer undergoes checkup

A 16-year-old girl allegedly defiled by a 50-year-old officer at a police station in Narok County has undergone a medical examination.

The girl had been detained at Sakutiek police station, alongside a 17-year-old boy. A police report had said the two faced charges related to care, protection and defilement and were waiting to be taken to the Narok police station before they could be arraigned last Monday.

But later, the officer, identified as Corporal Anthony Leteipa Nanyukie, allegedly sneaked her into his house in the staff quarters and defiled her. He then returned her to the cell at 5am. The girl later opened up to a female officer.

The results of the medical analysis will be made available to court. The officer is expected in court on Thursday for the ruling on whether he will be granted bail/bond. He is requesting the court to free him as the case continues.

Investigations

Investigating officer John Kamau, in a sworn affidavit, asked court to allow them to detain Mr Nanyukie for more days as they complete investigations. He said the victim’s mother had earlier filed a missing person report at the police station, but later, the minor was taken to the station with another person after she was found at his home.

“On December 2, the accused, who was on duty at that material time, forcibly picked the victim from the cell at around 1pm and defiled her and returned her to the cell," Mr Kamau said.

“At around 4pm, the accused again picked the victim from the cells and took her to his house where he defiled her.”

He said that at some point, Mr Nanyukie's colleague knocked on his door to ask for keys to the cells and he ordered the victim to hide under the bed.

“During the time, the accused was using threats and intimidation to execute his criminal acts,” Mr Kamau said, adding that the officer later gave the minor his phone number and told her that once she was home, she should pack her clothes and come to his house so that he could marry her.

While requesting to be granted custodial orders, the investigating officer said witnesses in the case are vulnerable and that the accused was capable of interfering with the case.