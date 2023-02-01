Former Gender CS Prof Kobia goes back to class

Former Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia is back to teaching barely 105 days after leaving office.

She has been appointed as adjunct research professor at the University of Nairobi where she reported to work last week Monday.

"My appointment is with the University of Nairobi, Directorate of African Women Studies Centre. I have reported and I feel very refreshed working with other professors and researchers on public policy, governance and inclusion," Prof Kobia told the Nation.Africa on Tuesday.

Before she joined former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Cabinet, she served as the chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) between 2013 and 2018.

Prior to joining PSC, the former CS was the Director General of Kenya School of Government.

Currently, she is the Chancellor of St Paul's University and also served as the Vice President of the Commonwealth Association of Public Administration Management (CAPAM).

Gender award

She holds a PhD Degree in Human Resource Education from the University of Illinois.

Before leaving office, Prof Kobia said the recent awarding of former President Uhuru Kenyatta with African Gender Award proved Kenya’s steady progress in closing gender gaps.

In the 2022 Global Gender Gap Report by World Economic Forum, Kenya’s ranking improved from 95th position in the previous year to 57th out of 146 countries ranked with Prof Kobia attributing it to her policy direction.

She is being associated with the adoption of National Policy on Gender and Development in 2019, which laid the ground for policy, legislative and administrative measures to address existing gaps hindering empowerment of women.