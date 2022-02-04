Fish farming a game changer for women in arid Isiolo

alka Bisanadi Cultural Village group chairperson Makai Ntalu (with yellow jerrycan) with local leaders and government officials at the group’s fish pond in Kinna, Isiolo County, on January 13, 2022.


Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The persistent drought witnessed in Northern Kenya threatens pastoralism, which is the region’s economic mainstay.
  • Group received 1,200 tilapia and 400 catfish monosex fingerlings from WFP.
  • Fishes are ready for harvest from six to nine months.


As counties in arid and semi-arid lands contend with unpredictable weather patterns, residents are slowly diversifying into fish farming to expand their sources of income and build resilience.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.