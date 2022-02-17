First Ladies raise alarm over teen pregnancies cases in Laikipia

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The County First Ladies Association chairperson Maria Mbeneka, says parents have abandoned their role of mentoring teenagers about their sexuality.
  • Statistics from the Laikipia Health Service  show that 15,015 girls aged between 10 and 19 years have conceived in the last three years.

The County First Ladies Association (CFLA) has raised concern over the rise of teenage pregnancies in Laikipia.

