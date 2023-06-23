Family planning is a pillar of universal health coverage

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is an ambitious aspiration for "all people to have access to the full range of quality health services they need, including family planning, when and where they need them, without financial hardship."

In September 2019, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a political declaration following the first high-level meeting on UHC. Heads of state and governments committed to scale up and accelerate efforts towards achieving universal health coverage by 2030 — including sexual and reproductive health and rights and family planning.

The 2019 Political Declaration on UHC serves as a global policy framework and North Star for making UHC a reality and enshrines family planning as an essential and integral element. As we approach the year 2030 — the deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and our national family planning commitment — implementation becomes a matter of urgency.

Family planning is linked to a range of positive health outcomes, from lower maternal and child mortality to improved nutrition and longer life expectancy, not to mention social outcomes such as higher educational attainment and greater financial security. And yet, it remains out of reach for too many people in too many places, jeopardizing healthy futures for countless families and communities.

Economic development

Challenges such as political opposition, gender and social norms, global funding shortfalls, and a lag in the advancement of universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare are a threat to the hard-won gains that we have made in accelerating the use of family planning.

In the face of such obstacles, we must normalize family planning as a powerful tool for the strength of our nation – for the advancement of economic development, personal wellbeing and bodily autonomy, human rights, and the ability of our youth to plan for their futures.

According to the WHO, “Every country has a different path to achieving UHC and deciding what to cover based on the needs of their people and the resources at hand. However, the importance of access to health services and information, including family planning, is that we are ultimately advocating for universal access to health as a basic human right.”

Kenya is one of the African nations that has made great strides in family planning. Its family planning policy was first launched under the first government, as part of the population policy and then escalated under the “Panga Uzazi” government program. Layering on this powerful policy, family planning has been added to the package of health services and integrated into primary healthcare, and now universal health care. Notably, the policy is currently being reviewed.

The family planning community has a powerful voice, especially when we work together through movements such as FP2030, a global partnership dedicated to advancing universal access to family planning. We must continue to make sure that no major health reform neglects the sexual and reproductive health rights of women and girls.

In the complicated field of health financing reform, we need to remind policymakers that family planning should always be prioritized. We also need to hold them accountable to ensure the reforms they are planning stay true to the very concept of UHC by delivering these key services, first and foremost, to those women and girls most in need.

Gender equality

No discussion of family planning is complete without young people at the centre. In most countries across Africa, including Kenya, young people make up the majority of the population. They should, thus, be engaged as equal partners in matters pertaining to their health, overall livelihood, and the sustainability of the planet. Their voices should be prioritized in policy formulation and implementation. Meaningful youth engagement could be the key to changing social and gender norms, and creating demand for family planning.

The clock is ticking toward the 2030 deadline for the attainment of the SDGs, with the health and gender equality goals being significantly off-track.

Achieving UHC helps to fulfil the promise of the SDGs by focusing on equitable access to healthcare, which in the SDGs, explicitly includes family planning. We must seize the moment to ensure we guarantee access to comprehensive health services for everyone, everywhere.

The writer is the Managing Director, FP2030 Eastern and Southern Africa Hub.