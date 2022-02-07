Drought, insecurity derailing anti-FGM campaign

Anti-FGM campaigner and founder of I-Am Responsible Foundation Domtila Chesang'.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gender and anti-FGM crusaders in the Rift Valley region have cited drought and insecurity as the major calamities impeding the ongoing campaign to eliminate FGM by the end of this year.
  • They have reported a spike in the threat of FGM as young girls are pulled from school to join their nomadic families.

The ongoing drought and insecurity in some parts of the country have been blamed for derailing the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.