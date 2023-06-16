Day of the African Child: Jailing molesters tops wish list

Today the African continent marks the Day of the African Child, set aside 32 years ago by the Organisation of African Unity, the precursor of the African Union, to raise awareness of the rights of a child.

The day is a celebration of the bravery of South African students who took to the streets on June 16, 1976, to demand quality education, and one delivered in their own languages.

This year, it is commemorated under the theme 'Rights of the Child in the Digital Environment,' driving focus on the rights in the context of access to digital devices and use of the Internet.

I spoke with three children, who highlighted issues they wish the government and its partners would address to enable them to lead a fulfilling life.

Peculiar Muthure, a 13-year-old boy from Tharaka Nithi County, said action should be taken against those who employ minors or force them to work under harsh conditions.

“No abuse of a child should be allowed,” said the Standard Eight pupil on the phone on Thursday.

He is one of the child ambassadors selected by Plan International to advocate the rights of children in his county.

“There are cases where boys are molested and this is bad, very bad. Nothing like this should happen. Those doing this to the boys should stop. They should be arrested,” he emphasised.

He added that children should have basic needs, including food, books, health insurance and school fees. “It’s sad to stay out of school when other children are studying. It feels bad,” he said.

To the list of basic needs named by Peculiar, Sarah Kagendo, his fellow ambassador, added clean water, proper sanitation infrastructure in schools, and adequate sanitary towels.

“Last year, we only received the pads once. We haven’t got any this year,” the 14-year-old in Standard Eight said on the phone.

“They were not even enough. Only Standard Seven and Eight pupils received four packs each.”

Safe forums

From Nairobi, Samuel Gitau’s wish is not any different. The 15-year-old’s call is that the government and its partners continue to hold open and safe forums for children.

“It is through these forums that we get to express ourselves and get help,” he said on the phone, Thursday evening.

“During these forums, children who are abused either physically or sexually at home and in school can open up and get help. So it is very important that the government and other organisations invest in these open forums for children.”

His appeal too is that all policies protective of the rights of children are implemented to the letter. “Continue calling for the protection of children in all spaces,” he appealed to children rights’ groups.

“Help us to have a free and safe space. Ensure we have maximum security.

“It should be clear to the police that a matter of physical or sexual abuse by a parent or relative reported by a child should be taken seriously and the person who abused the child is jailed immediately.”

He also urged the government to take action against teachers who defy the ‘no corporal punishment’ policy. “No child should be beaten,” he said.

Samuel said the digital environment has exposed children to online bullies and sexual exploitation. “When, for instance, girls are harassed online, they suffer emotional disorder and this affects their academic performance.”

Child Fund Kenya Country Manager Alice Anukur (centre) with World Vision Kenya Policy and Advocacy Director Elijah Bonyo (left) and Plan International Kenya Communications and Media Relations Manager Lillian Omariba during a media briefing on June 14, 2023. They called for collaboration in budgeting for children’s rights and protection and urged the government to assess allocations to various issues affecting children like free primary education, school feeding programme, sanitary towels, and medical cover. They prepared to mark the Day of the African Child. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu I Nation Media Group

On Wednesday, six child-focused international nongovernmental organisations, under the umbrella Joining Forces For All Children, questioned why “the state develops its own plan and fails to allocate resources to implement it, as is the case for National Plan of Action to Tackle Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in Kenya.”

The alliance comprises ChildFund Kenya, Plan International Kenya, Save the Children Kenya, SOS Children’s Villages Kenya, Terre des Hommes International Federation, and World Vision Kenya.