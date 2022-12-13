Concern over women's low uptake of varsity Stem courses

The government has expressed concern about low enrolment of women in universities, especially for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) careers.

Higher Education and Research Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala called on key education stakeholders to bridge the gender gap.

“The fact is that only a few women are enrolled in Stem careers. There is definitely a need to lower the gender gap in these professions. There continues to be low enrolment of women in universities,” she said.

The PS was speaking during the 10th graduation ceremony at Karatina University on Friday. The event saw 1,121 students conferred with bachelor and postgraduate degrees.

“I, therefore, call upon education sector players to offer training and mentorship in these areas in order to attract women into Stem careers. By doing this, we will be offering our women an opportunity to participate in the improvement of many aspects affecting society,” Dr Inyangala said.

“Working together with relevant stakeholders, the ministry will endeavour to institute measures that will promote gender equality to ensure women’s participation in all spheres.”

Reforms

Dr Inyangala announced that the government will put in place measures aimed at reforming the higher education system in respect of the outcomes of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.

“We urge all sector players to support the efforts of the government as it pursues these reforms in the higher education system.”

She said the Ministry of Education is keen on ensuring that universities offer quality market-driven programmes that enhance creativity, especially in the current era of the digital economy.

“The Ministry of Education affirms its commitment to upscaling the standards of university education in the country to make it more responsive to the demands of the job market,” Dr Inyangala said.

Karatina University council chairman Francis Gichaga called on the government to assist public universities in generating income to supplement the state funding.

“The council calls upon different government agencies charged with managing the higher education sector in Kenya to link up public universities with potential national and international donors or partners who can support research development,” Prof Gichaga said.