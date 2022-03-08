Charity Ngilu: The unwavering queen of implementation

Kitui Governor Charity Kaluki Ngilu is a progressive expediter.

She was a 1997 presidential candidate and a Health minister under Mwai Kibaki's government.

Ms Ngilu also served as Minister for Water under Kibaki/Raila Odinga coalition government. She was also a Cabinet Secretary for Land, Housing and Development in the Uhuru/Ruto administration.

She is an objectifying, industrious and receptive leader, with development superiority, persistent optimism and an abundant cognition of fresh ideas.

Ms Ngilu is the ultimate sacrificial embodiment of public service. With constant blueprint exertions, through a seamlessly unmatched record that shines in the tempestuously deceptive Kenyan political stratosphere.

She sequentially silences her critics with her envisioning performances, and humiliatingly embarrasses her delusional opponents.

The Alliance Girls alumna, commenced her parliamentary expedition in 1992, as Kitui Central MP. In 2003, as Health minister, Ms Ngilu instituted the most sentimental incursion in Kibaki's administration. She lobbied for free anti-retro-viral drugs for HIV patients.

She understood the excruciation, perplexity and gravity of the HIV/Aids pandemic and salvaged millions of Kenyan lives.

During her first financial year as governor of Kitui, her government inaugurated an extensive water provision obligation. She substantiates that over 100,000 Kitui residents sustained clean water for domestic consumption.

The governor conclusively injected drilled boreholes she sank with solar panels to abet harvesting water into reservoirs. She affirms that 67,000 livestock were imparted with water.

In 50 Journeys: Stories of Courage and Transformation from Women Political Leaders in Kenya, Ms Ngilu states, “I projected myself as the leader who would address the challenges of poverty, water scarcity and food insecurity.”

She proffered each of the 40 wards in Kitui with at least two free-to-use tractors to accelerate farming in the highly fertile Kitui farms, stimulating agribusiness.

She launched the Kitui Dengu Processing Plant in October 2017. This transitioned Kitui from a perpetual food-aid dependant county, to an autonomous contriver, producer and exporter.

She requisitioned the use of local Kitui products, launching the Myanda Irrigation Programme to ascertain every riverine land yielded tomatoes, onions, capsicum, green pepper, cucumber and water melons. She then bestowed 5,000 women and youth groups, with 180 million annual empowerment fund.

Her government ceaselessly invests in skills enhancement in the youth and disseminates seeds, pesticides and fertiliser worth at least Sh30 million each fiscal year. The county has trained 5,000 bee keepers who administer 30,000 beehives and are forecast to produce 400 metric tonnes of honey by the end of her first term.

Before her inception, 90 per cent of Kitui County's uniform expenditure was drained in procuring merchandise in Nairobi, Thika and Kiambu counties.

She incorporated the Kitui County Textile Centre (Kikotec), becoming the first ever modern garment manufacturing plant assembled by a county government. This has reduced the prices of school uniforms and retained thousands of children in school.

Ms Ngilu has trademarked and franchised the Kitui brand, brandishing it in innovative products, manufactured by the county government including honey, yogurt, juice, coconut sanitiser, footballs, shoes and Kitui Wine, popularly known as Kaluvu.

She entrenched the County Health Insurance cover (K-Chic), ensuring all health facilities in Kitui are extensively operational.

She constructed and commissioned 87 health centres and upgraded Kitui Level 4 County Hospital into an ultra-modern amenity. She subsequently revived 18 dispensaries, providing 270,000 households with affordable healthcare.

"We boast of having specialists that include paediatricians, general surgeons, an orthopaedic surgeon, physicians, gynaecologists, an endocrinologist, maxillofacial surgeon, pathologists, family doctors and a visiting neurosurgeon," Ms Ngilu states.

She is a symbol of expeditious feminine ingenuity and seminal gender impartiality. She deserves the ultimate super-heroine acclamation, for her unprecedented service to the Kenyan populace.