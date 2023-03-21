Call to action for gender diversity, human rights in labour market

Global Compact Network Kenya and the Confederation of Danish Industries launched a programme to accelerate the adoption and implementation of international human rights obligations and gender diversity and inclusion in Kenya's labour market.

Global Compact Network Kenya executive director Judy Njino termed it crucial to support companies move beyond minimum commitments to upholding human rights by providing necessary skills and tools to achieve compliance and drive positive business and social outcomes.

“This intervention targets companies in the agro-processing sector (tea, coffee, floriculture), is are linked to global value chains. The partners seek to inspire companies to remain ahead of the curve with regard to national, regional, and international obligations on human rights and to promote gender diversity and inclusion through knowledge sharing on best practice and tools for assessment of gender gaps and remedial measures.

“The programme will also prepare companies to be investment- and export-ready and take advantage of the opportunities that exist in international markets,” said Mr Klaus Lehn Christensen, East Africa Regional Manager of the Confederation of Danish Industries.

“It is more important than ever for the private sector to play a leading role in driving the gender agenda forward, and that we transition from rhetoric to action,” added Ms Njino at the launch.

By accelerating the impact and influencing ambitious actions by companies, Global Compact Network Kenya and the Confederation of Danish Industries seek to make a positive impact on the Kenyan labour market system and promote human rights and gender equality. The programme runs from March 2023 to December 2025.