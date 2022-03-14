Asiya Mohamed: Kenya's first female para-rower

Asiya Mohamed during the interview with nation.africa last month. the first female para-rower to represent Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, finishing 10th overall. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Agatha Gichana

What you need to know:

  • Asiya Mohamed lost both lower limbs after a life-altering train accident at a tender age of two years.
  • In 2017, she quit her teaching job to become a professional para-athlete. 
  • She made history after becoming the first female para-rower to represent Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

“The moment I’m on the boat para-rowing, everything else disappears. I am at peace and have my own personal space,” Ms Asiya Mohamed’s eyes glitter as she opens up to us.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.