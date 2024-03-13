Are you managing Gen Zs or late millennials? Here's their mentoring language

On a Wednesday two weeks ago as I sat opposite the Head of Legal’s office in my organisation, I observed something heart-warming. A young man who works in the legal department sat on the desk next to the one I was temporarily occupying as I waited for my appointment. I noticed that whenever this guy stepped into his boss’ office to make an inquiry about something he was working on, the answer from his boss was followed by additional contextual and historical information about the legal field.

The manager took time to go beyond the question to explain to the young lad what to expect when handling similar issues, what a better alternative looks like in other circumstances, and how to stand one’s ground when going against the grail. I could tell from how passionately the boss explained the details that he did not only want his junior to get an answer to the question he had asked, he also wanted him to become a better professional.

Professional growth

I could also tell from the ease of the conversations that the young man had a solid working relationship with his boss, which fostered on-the-spot mentoring.

Now, ladies and gentlemen, that right there, is how to keep younger employees engaged – challenge them, give them something bigger to think about, show them the value of what they are doing and, of course, affirm them.

I know I speak for many when I say that mentorship is an essential aspect of professional growth. It is how we grasp stuff that may have taken someone else ten years to learn in just a day. Experience maybe the best teacher, but it is certainly not the only teacher. So, no need to reinvent the wheel, right?

As a manager, especially for younger people, providing authentic mentorship may just be that silver bullet for keeping your staff productive and engaged. However, I do not mean setting up a one-hour mentorship session every Friday at noon, which everyone in the company is forced to attend. I mean, you may get a turnout of 80 per cent but everyone is scrolling through their Snapchat, looking at DIY videos of how to convert an old floor brush into a shoe, as you speak. Of course, you will fail to see any results and say mentorship does not work.

The mentorship style I am implying here is taking the opportunity, as a manager, to mentor people on the go, as and when the need arises. Basically, transform most of your work conversations into mentoring conversations. This way, conversations are better tailored to individuals and catalyse action more promptly. Do not wait until you have ‘a formal mentorship session’ to explain to your direct report why attention to detail is important in your field, after they have messed up with two clients.

Stash of excuses

I will pause at this point and recognise the presence of lazy, unfocussed and uninspired employees in the workforce. This category does not take instructions, always has a stash of excuses somewhere for not getting work done, and possess levels of cynicism that would shock even the devil himself. Please note that this is not the cluster I am taking about.

Alice Sebold, in one of my favourite quotes from her heart-wrenching autobiography, Lucky, says, “No one can pull anyone back from anywhere. You save yourself or you remain unsaved.” Okay, I am not saying you don’t help your staff who have bad attitude, but truth is that you cannot save them if they are not ready to be saved. There has to be an inner awakening, a realisation, maybe even a revelation about why they need to possess any of the admirable qualities they need for their long-term career success. And with that short detour, I now return to the positive vibes of this piece.

I have to say in closing that I have been incredibly lucky to always have mentors in my life. Some mentors were for a season while I foresee others being there for my entire lifetime. Maybe in one of my future pieces I will talk a bit about the impact of mentorship in my life. That being said, always remember that no one ever makes it alone.

Post script

I would like to salute women and men who empower younger professionals through the gift of mentorship. Thank you for being courageous, for paving the way and for taking the time to mentor, and leaving behind impact that will outlive you.

The writer is the Research & Impact Editor, NMG



