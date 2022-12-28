Amid the fun, be vigilant against child molesters

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a global problem that affects millions of people. It refers to harm or abuse perpetrated against a person based on their gender or sexual identity, including physical violence and sexual assault.

GBV is a complex issue with many root causes, like social, economic, political and cultural factors embedded in patriarchal cultures and power imbalances.

GBV can occur at any time and in any place and is particularly prevalent during times of conflict, disaster or other crises.

Specifically, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is a major challenge, especially during the holidays. These include non-consensual sexual acts like rape, attempted rape, emotional abuse, financial abuse, stalking and other forms of sexual violence.

Several challenges make it difficult to identify and address SGBV during this season.

One, with people more isolated due to travel or other holiday-related activity, it is harder for victims to reach out for help or support. Mistaking abuse for fun, the stress and pressure that often accompany the holidays can exacerbate conflicts and increase the risk of SGBV.

Fear

Besides, SGBV can be difficult to recognise and acknowledge if it occurs within a close relationship. People may be hesitant to report abuse or seek help, particularly if they are afraid of reprisal or of damaging relationships with friends and family.

Additionally, many government departments, civil society and other organisations providing SGBV support break for the holidays.

It is important to create a safe and all-time supportive environment for people to report SGBV and give victims support.

That can include providing information about hotlines and other all-time available resources, offering support and counselling services and promoting healthy and respectful relationships. It is also vital to enhance awareness of SGBV and provide comprehensive sexuality education to create a culture of respect and non-violence and prevent it.



