Agnes Pareiyo makes history as first woman MP in Narok

Narok North Constituency has made history by electing its first ever female MP.

Former Anti-FGM Board Chairperson Agnes Pareiyo of Jubilee beat a crowded field of men to emerge victorious by garnering 20,821.

Her closest rival lawyer Martin Kamwaro got 18,822 votes.

Another advocate Allan Meingati of ODM came third with 8,828. Kaitikei Rotiken who vied on an independent ticket emerged fourth with 8,236.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA’s) Mr Karimboti Sadera came a distant fifth with 3,800.

Ms Pareiyo broke the jinx that the conservative Maasai community could not elect a female legislator.

Narok North Constituency was led by late Maa spokesman William Ole Ntimama and is currently under Moitalel Ole Kenta who is vying for Narok governor’s position.

It is not the first time Ms Pareiyo is vying for the seat. In 2017, she vied on a Jubilee Party ticket but was beaten by Kaitikei Rotiken in the party primaries.

Early marriages

After the loss in the nominations in 2017, she was appointed to the anti-FGM board.

Ms Pareiyo is also the Director of Tasaru Girl's Rescue home in Narok that has been rescuing girls from FGM and early marriages.

Speaking after being declared winner in the epic contest that saw her wrestle six men, Ms Pareiyo termed her journey as 'torturous'.

"First I thank God for everything. Coming from a conservative community that could not believe that a woman can be elected to such a position is not easy. I fought hard," said Ms Pareiyo.

She said her victory was a huge win to the girl child in pastoral communities as it would enable them to break the ceiling in pursuit of their dreams.

"My vying for this position was to encourage all women to rise up and fight for their rights. Women should fight to be on the decision-making table," said Ms Pareiyo.

The new legislator in town told girls in pastoral communities to go for what they want in life, saying no job is reserved for a particular gender.

Her first assignment, she said, is to ensure that education for girls across her vast constituency.

Feeder roads

"I will ensure that girls and all children get decent classrooms to study and pursue their dreams," she added.

Her other area of focus is the construction of feeder roads in the agricultural areas where she says farmers have suffered losses occasioned by dilapidated roads.

"Large part of my constituency is arable and farmers have been incurring losses since their produce cannot access markets. I will sort this mess," said Ms Pareiyo.

Since the onset of devolution, no woman in the county has ever been elected to any position apart from the reserved Woman Rep position making Ms Pareiyo the pioneer.



