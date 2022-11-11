Afghanistan: Taliban bans women from accessing parks, gyms 

Taliban has banned women from accessing parks and gyms in the country’s capital, Kabul.

According to the group, people were still not following Islamic laws despite attempts at gender segregation in the parks and gyms.

"We have seen both men and women together in parks and, unfortunately, the hijab was not observed. So, we had to come up with another decision and for now, we ordered all parks and gyms to be closed for women,’’ Mohammed Akif, spokesman for the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, told the BBC.

This is the latest limitation on Afghan women’s participation in the country’s public life after the militant group seized the government in August 2021.

Earlier this year, the Taliban prohibited women in northern Afghanistan from using communal bath houses.

Women’s rights

The militant group also shut down girls’ secondary schools, ordered women to wear hijabs at work, and prohibited women from travelling long distances without a male chaperone.

Despite numerous calls, by the international community including the United Nations, for the Islamist group to stop repressing women’s rights, the Taliban has only gotten more brazen in insisting on following Sharia laws.