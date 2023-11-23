16 Days of Activism against GBV: Men should be change agents

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. The annual campaign, which ends on December 10, is a global clarion call to end violence against women and girls.

Violence against women continues to occur at an alarming scale, globally. In Africa, where the battle against gender-based violence (GBV) is particularly pronounced, these 16 days hold paramount importance in raising awareness.

Statistics say nearly 45 per cent of women in sub-Saharan Africa have experienced physical or sexual violence. The numbers could be higher considering the prevalence of harmful practices, including child marriage, rape and female genital mutilation, further exacerbating the challenges women and girls face.

It is hard to understand why men prey on women and girls. UNFPA says 85 per cent of women online, globally, have experienced violence. A local female musician was recently trolled after she shared her GBV experience. Why does society shame victims?

What is more disturbing is the fact that each year, those in positions of authority make pronouncements to condemn any behaviour that attempts to dehumanise women and girls, with little impact.

To end GBV, we need to challenge the attitudes that perpetuate and normalise the vice and deny women’s right to safety. To see violence truly eliminated, the attitude of men, who are overwhelmingly the perpetrators, need to change. Both women and men experience GBV, but the majority of victims are women and girls. And so, I speak to the men today.

Every daughter has a father; every son has a mother; every husband has a wife. As a daughter, mother and wife, I call upon men to stand with the girls and women they love.

GBV victims are the women in your family, colleagues you have lunch with, journalists, musicians and politicians, among many others. It is, therefore, your duty as a father, son, husband or brother to help end the devastating cycle of violence.

We should all be ambassadors for change, but as men, you play a key role. Ending GBV means more than you refraining from violence. It requires you to offer an alternative model of masculinity; stand out from the crowd.

The younger generations look up to you, whether as a father, brother, husband, friend, father-in-law, uncle, doctor or employer. Mentor boys to grow into men who will condemn violence against girls and women.

Decide that you will not tolerate any form of GBV. Speak up if a drinking buddy jests about abusing his wife. Tell your son to respect his wife – how you treat his mother every day is enough to convey the message. Help in breaking the silence in the face of violence.

Offer support to GBV survivors and treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve. The best way to do this is to hold perpetrators to account.

There is the need to appreciate and understand the impact of violence on the lives of those directly and indirectly impacted. Then there is the need for us all to try to change the mindset. Surely, we can do this together!

Though the campaign is observed for only 16 days a year, girls and women are abused every day. Look up at the girls and women in your life and do something to keep them safe.

During the 16 days, stand beside women and girls and commit to taking a multipronged approach to eliminating violence against them. This violence is not inevitable; it is preventable.