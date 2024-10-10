The world is your runway – strut accordingly

Dear Daughter,

I hope this letter finds you well. I'm writing to you on this International Day of the Girl to just let you know how special you are and the potential you have. As I reflect on this year’s theme, ‘Girls' vision for the future', I wonder whether you know what you and a smartphone have in common? You are both changing the world faster than anyone could have imagined. But here's the kicker – you are doing it with heart, grit, and a vision that no AI can match.

Today, I think about all the girls I've known – from my Alliance Girls High School students to the young voices I hear in my work as an editor. Though I'm a mother of boys, every girl out there feels like a daughter to me. And let me tell you, the future I see through your eyes is blindingly bright.

Remember Wangari Maathai? She taught us that sometimes, changing the world starts with planting a single tree. Well, you're planting entire forests of change. I see you coding apps to tackle climate change, starting YouTube channels to teach financial literacy, and using TikTok to rally for social justice. You're not waiting for permission to lead – you're already doing it.

But hey, I get it. Some days, it feels like climbing Mt Kenya in slippers, right? For every Lupita Nyong'o smashing Hollywood stereotypes, there's a girl in Turkana fighting for her right to education. For every Greta Thunberg addressing world leaders, there's a girl in Kibra figuring out how to afford sanitary pads. The journey isn't easy, but guess what? Neither are you.

Let's talk about that journey for a sec. Your vision for the future isn't just about breaking glass ceilings (though, by all means, shatter away!). It's about reimagining the whole building. Why climb the corporate ladder when you can build your own rocket ship? In this digital age, your classroom is global, your market is borderless, and your voice can echo from Mombasa to Montreal.

Superpower

But here's the real tea – your superpower isn't in going it alone. It's in lifting each other up. When you share your coding skills with your girlfriends, when you stand up for the shy girl in class, when you celebrate your bestie's wins as if they were your own – that's when the magic happens. In a world that often pits women against each other, your solidarity is revolutionary.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room – the naysayers. You know, those who think empowering girls somehow disadvantages boys. Honey, empowerment isn't pie. Giving you a bigger slice doesn't mean someone else goes hungry. When you rise, you lift your brothers, your communities, and your country along with you.

Speaking of rising, let's talk about mental health. In between saving the world and acing your exams, don't forget to save some love for yourself. It's okay to not be okay sometimes. Reach out, rest, recharge. Your vision for the future includes a happy, healthy you, right?

So, what's your next move, future leader? Here's a challenge: find a mentor, be a mentor. That woman you admire in your community? Ask her for coffee (or a Zoom call – we live in a digital world, after all). That younger girl who looks up to you? Take her under your wing. Your network is your net worth, and in this sisterhood, we're all rich.

Remember, your vision for the future isn't just yours – it's ours. Every time you speak up in class, every time you choose ambition over expectation, every time you dare to be authentically you, you're shaping a future where every girl can thrive.

As we celebrate this International Day of the Girl, I want you to know this: I see you. I believe in you. And I can't wait to live in the world you're creating.

So go on, girl. Dream wild, reach high, and change the game. The future is calling, and baby girl, it speaks your language.

With all my love, faith, and excitement for your journey,