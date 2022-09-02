‘Parker looks up’ moment in concluded elections

In a social media post that went viral, Parker Curry, an African American girl was photographed looking up, almost in awe, at a portrait of former United States First Lady Michelle Obama.

The picture could have passed as a mundane moment of a two-year-old visiting the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, but in a country with a racial discrimination history such as the US, it was the epitome of a picture worth a thousand words.

In an interview before the launch of her book, Parker Looks Up, Curry’s mother said she was excited and hopeful that her daughter could experience some degree of the admiration and inspiration from seeing such an ‘accomplished, dynamic and regal woman’ as Michelle Obama.

Representation

This is what representation means to me. Seeing someone that I can identify with occupying space that people like myself do not conventionally occupy. It is one thing to be told that you are capable of something, but completely another to see evidence that you are.

It has been a ‘Parker looks up’ moment for me to witness an unprecedented number of women being elected to key positions in the legislature.

Granted Kenya had no women governors in the 2013 General Election, seven governors, three senators and 29 single constituency women members of Parliament is no mean feat.

Additionally, three out of the four presidential candidates chose women as their running mates. Even more exciting, Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga, had chosen Martha Karua as his running mate.

I dared to hope that Kenya would have a woman deputy president. Just for a fleeting moment, I almost felt what little Parker must have felt looking up to Michelle Obama.

It is also interesting to note that in a country where more than 50 per cent of the population is women, our representation in Parliament has been abysmally poor.

According to The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, women only accounted for 21.8 per cent of the 12th Parliament.

For a country that lauds itself for promulgating one of the most progressive constitutions in Africa, Kenya still had the lowest representation of women in the legislature, in East Africa.

Overcoming barriers

Nonetheless, I choose to celebrate these women who have surmounted immeasurable barriers to win elective seats.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza trounced political giants such as Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Lunturi on an independent ticket. Counties such as Machakos and Nakuru have voted in women in top county leadership positions. Fatuma Achani (Kwale County) is the first female governor in the Coast region.

All these cases are deeply inspiring to young women in Kenya. Representation matters and more importantly, meaningful representation matters. This election, albeit in a small way, has affirmed my belief in equality of opportunities and inclusion.

Even though we cannot talk of a woman president or deputy president for now, as Parker Curry looked up to Michelle Obama’s portrait, I too look up to these women.