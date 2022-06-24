‘My FGM Story’ maker using film to amplify Maa women’s voices

Laissa Malih, a Kenyan filmmaker shares her journey in the profession.

‘I am the first woman filmmaker from the Laikipia-Maasai community. My interests lie in documenting, linking and amplifying youth and women’s voices from across diverse indigenous cultures in Kenya and the world.

I started making films in 2017 after graduating from university.

In 2019, I assumed the role of chief executive officer of Maasai Cultural Heritage, a community based organisation (CBO) which facilitates, strengthens, promotes and preserves Laikipia- Maasai indigenous cultures and heritage.

Growing up, I always desired to be a photographer and traveller. After secondary school, I wanted to pursue purely photography in university but when I could not get the course, I opted to take film and animation instead. In my Third Year, I majored in film and that was the starting point of my career.

After campus, my dad who has always been very supportive, bought me my first camera. As I developed my skills, I actively sought out organisations that fund indigenous filmmakers and story tellers. Filming equipment is very expensive but with these funds, I was able to buy more filmmaking gear.

Community projects

My motivation to become a filmmaker stemmed from the fact that women from pastoralist communities have, for a long time, been belittled by men, culture, traditions and society.

Moreover, they have no voice of their own. Taking up this role means that many young girls have someone to look up to. I hope that through me; they realise they can surpass all the limitations put in place to undermine them.

I use my films to raise awareness on the issues affecting my community and to present the issues to various stakeholders by using social platforms. I involve my community in projects since they are the point of focus. I concentrate on how indigenous communities can comprehend different modern knowledge and how it can be integrated with traditional indigenous knowledge.

Ms Malih has successfully screened her documentaries in Kenya and United Kingdom. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

In 2020, my documentary River of Brown Waters became an official selection of Film Africa, and was screened in various film festivals in Kenya and the United Kingdom.

The documentary focuses on the Ewaso Ng’iro River, which rises from Mount Kenya, flowing through pastoralist communities in Marsabit, Samburu, Isiolo and Laikipia.

My FGM Story

I highlight how this river, which has been a lifeline and source of livelihood for pastoralists for centuries, is now facing serious threat from climate change, government megaprojects, conflict as well as degradation caused by human activities such as sand harvesting.

Two years later, I have produced another documentary My FGM Story. This I did with the support of charitable organisation called 28 Too Many based in the UK.

I also collaborated with two film producers Judy and Steve Holloway of the Streamline Production Company, which is also based in the UK. In this documentary, I explore the impact of FGM on Maasai women and possible interventions.

My journey has not been devoid of challenges. I have been discriminated for being a woman in a male-dominated field sometimes getting comments like “only men can handle such a technical career.”

Coming from a pastoralist community, it was difficult at first to engage the community because women are perceived to be children doing only what they are told.

Many times, I was asked to step aside if it was a men’s meeting but slowly with the ideas and impact my films, I am accepted and even encouraged to talk to young girls. Also, I work under harsh environmental conditions and carrying huge filming equipment can be a daunting task. Despite the obstacles, my determination is resolute.

Women’s voices

Through the Maasai Cultural Heritage, we are currently running projects geared towards women and girls’ empowerment through aspects such as land, territory and resources.

The film My FGM Story is currently being translated into Maasai and will be a great tool to start local campaigns on Female Genital Mutilation and early child marriage in Laikipia, Samburu and Kajiado.

At the moment, I am working on a new documentary Life of a Pastoralist Woman, which will be showcased sometime in August, in Germany. I also have other major projects which are yet to begin.

Through photography and film, I will continue to amplify women’s voices and to remind them that their dreams are valid. My goal remains to shed light on my peoples' lives, livelihoods so as to help protect, and preserve their rights and culture.



