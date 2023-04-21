Meru women call for enhanced war on SGBV, drug abuse

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (Mywo) has appealed to Meru County to increase funding towards the war on sexual and gender-based violence as well as teenage pregnancies.

The organisation’s Meru branch officials said the county has a high number of victims. According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022, Meru ranks top in the country with 24 per cent of all deliveries being by teen mothers.

The high cases of SGBV have also caught the attention of the Judiciary, with Chief Justice Martha Koome pledging to establish a specialised court in the county by June.

Speaking after a meeting with Governor Kawira Mwangaza, women leaders, led by Mywo county chairperson Mary Kanana, said the organisation will work closely with the gender department to fight the vices.

“We have today met with the governor and noted the need for the county to prioritise the war on SGBV. Teenage pregnancies, defilement, violence and female genital mutilation are rampant in Meru. We are committed to helping the county in enhancing the campaign against these vices,” Ms Kanana said, adding the organisation is also keen on fighting illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

“Drug and substance abuse is one of the factors that contribute to violence and defilement. Women and children suffer a lot when men are victims of the drug."

They called on the county gender and social services department to come up with people-centred programmes to ease the burden. According to the Annual Development Plan 2023/24, the county government intends to establish gender violence recovery centres in all level four and five hospitals for specialised care.

Rehabilitation

The county government also intends to support private rehabilitation centres to reduce the number of people dependent on drugs and alcohol.

Meanwhile, the Mywo leaders called for the establishment of the office of the first gentleman in Meru to spearhead various social causes.

“In the last two county administrations, we have had first lady’s running initiatives backed by the county government. We demand that first gentleman Murega Baicu be funded to help in the empowerment of men and women,” Ms Rose Ngaku said.